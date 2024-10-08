AML3D Ltd Announces 2024 AGM Details

AML3D Ltd (AU:AL3) has released an update.

AML3D Ltd invites its shareholders to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 8, 2024, at the company’s headquarters in North Plympton, South Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to vote either in person or via proxy and can submit questions to the Chairman ahead of the meeting. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder votes and provides resources for remote access to the meeting documents on their website.

