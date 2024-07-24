Amigo Holdings PLC Set to Announce Fiscal Results

Amigo Holdings PLC (GB:AMGO) has released an update.

Amigo Holdings PLC, a UK-based mid-cost credit provider, has announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2024, tomorrow. The company is currently undergoing an orderly solvent wind-down and will also host an investor presentation following the results announcement. The full announcement will be available on the Amigo website and through regulatory news services.

