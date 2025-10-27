Amgen’s Repatha® Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Cardiovascular Care

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Amgen Inc. is conducting a study titled A Real-world, Prospective, Observational Study Assessing the Effectiveness of Repatha® Used in Combination With Standard of Care Compared With Standard of Care Alone on Major Cardiovascular Events in Chinese Patients With Established Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of Repatha® combined with standard care in reducing major cardiovascular events in patients with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), highlighting its potential significance in improving patient outcomes.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the intervention of Repatha®, a medication used alongside standard care, to assess its impact on reducing cardiovascular risks such as death, myocardial infarction, stroke, and other related events in ASCVD patients.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. The study does not involve random allocation or masking, focusing on real-world effectiveness by observing two groups: one receiving Repatha® with standard care and the other receiving standard care alone.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 26, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 3, 2025. These dates mark the ongoing progress and updates in the study, which is currently in the recruiting phase, indicating active participant enrollment.

Market Implications: The study’s outcomes could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance, especially if Repatha® proves more effective than standard care alone. Positive results may enhance investor sentiment and position Amgen favorably against competitors in the cardiovascular treatment market, potentially increasing market share.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue