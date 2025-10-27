Amgen’s Pediatric NMOSD Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is currently conducting a clinical study titled An Open-Label Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Safety of Inebilizumab in Pediatric Subjects With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder. The study aims to assess the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of inebilizumab in pediatric patients aged 2 to under 18 years with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) who are seropositive for AQP4-IgG antibodies. This research is significant as it targets a rare and severe condition, potentially offering new therapeutic options for young patients.

The intervention being tested is inebilizumab, an experimental drug administered intravenously over 28 weeks. Inebilizumab is designed to treat NMOSD by targeting and depleting B cells, which are believed to play a role in the disease’s pathology.

This Phase 2 study follows an open-label, single-group design with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. This straightforward approach allows researchers to directly observe the effects of inebilizumab on the participants.

The study began on July 22, 2022, with an estimated completion date in 2025. The most recent update was submitted on October 9, 2025. These dates are crucial as they provide a timeline for when results might be expected, which can influence investor decisions.

The ongoing study could impact Amgen’s stock performance positively if successful, as it may lead to a new treatment option for NMOSD, a niche market with limited competition. This could enhance investor sentiment and position Amgen as a leader in innovative treatments for rare diseases.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

