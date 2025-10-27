Amgen’s Apremilast Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Pediatric Behçet’s Disease

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Parallel Group Study, Followed by an Active Treatment Phase to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Apremilast in Children From 2 to Less Than 18 Years of Age With Active Oral Ulcers Associated With Behçet’s Disease (BEAN)’. The study aims to assess the efficacy of apremilast, a drug designed to treat oral ulcers in pediatric patients with Behçet’s Disease, compared to a placebo over a 12-week period.

The intervention being tested is Apremilast, an oral medication intended to reduce the severity of oral ulcers in children suffering from Behçet’s Disease. The study includes a placebo group for comparison.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel assignment model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on August 24, 2020, with primary completion expected by the end of the 12-week treatment phase. The estimated completion date is set for 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the progress and availability of results.

Amgen’s update on this study could influence its stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position, especially in the pediatric treatment sector. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry will be closely monitoring these developments, given the potential market impact.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue