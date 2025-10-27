Amgen’s AMG 691: A Promising Step in Asthma Treatment?

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Integrated Single Ascending Dose, Multiple Ascending Dose Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of AMG 691 in Healthy Participants and Participants With Mild-to-Moderate Asthma.’ The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of AMG 691, a potential treatment for asthma, in both healthy individuals and those with mild-to-moderate asthma.

The intervention being tested is AMG 691, administered via subcutaneous injection. This drug is being evaluated for its safety and effectiveness in treating asthma symptoms, with a placebo used as a control.

The study is designed as an interventional trial with a randomized, sequential intervention model. It employs a double-blind approach, meaning neither the participants nor the investigators know who receives the drug or the placebo. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

Key dates for the study include its start date on October 9, 2024, and the last update submitted on October 15, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates on its findings.

The market implications of this study could be significant for Amgen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if AMG 691 proves to be a successful treatment for asthma. This development could position Amgen favorably against competitors in the respiratory treatment market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

