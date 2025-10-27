Amgen’s AMG 410 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in KRAS-Altered Tumor Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 1/1b clinical study titled A Phase 1/1b Study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Efficacy of AMG 410 Alone and in Combination With Other Agents in Participants With KRAS Altered Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of AMG 410, a drug targeting KRAS-altered tumors, either alone or with other agents. This research is significant as KRAS mutations are common in various cancers, and effective treatments are limited.

The study tests AMG 410, an oral tablet, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with pembrolizumab and panitumumab, which are administered via IV infusion. The goal is to determine the optimal dosage that balances efficacy and safety.

The study is non-randomized with a sequential intervention model and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It involves dose exploration and expansion phases to establish the maximum tolerated dose or recommended phase 2 dose.

Key dates include the study start on July 23, 2025, and the last update on October 15, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates to stakeholders.

This study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance their oncology portfolio and market position. Investors should watch for updates, as breakthroughs in KRAS-targeted therapies could shift market dynamics, affecting competitors focused on similar cancer treatments.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

