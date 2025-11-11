Amex GBT Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Raises Guidance

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. ( (GBTG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Global Business Travel Group, Inc. presented to its investors.

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) is a prominent software and services company specializing in travel, expense, and meetings & events management, offering a comprehensive marketplace with a blend of technology and human expertise across more than 140 countries.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Amex GBT announced a 13% increase in revenue and a 9% rise in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting strong performance and strategic growth initiatives, including the acquisition of CWT and a strategic alliance with SAP Concur.

Key financial highlights include a revenue increase to $674 million, driven by a 10% rise in travel revenue and a 23% growth in product and professional services revenue. Despite a net loss of $62 million, the company improved its net loss margin significantly. The acquisition of CWT contributed to increased operating expenses, yet it also accelerated revenue growth and identified $155 million in synergies.

Looking ahead, Amex GBT has raised its full-year 2025 guidance, anticipating a 12% revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA between $523 million and $533 million. The company is optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, focusing on AI-driven productivity and customer experience enhancements.

Amex GBT’s management remains confident in achieving consistent double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth and margin expansion, with plans to further enhance shareholder value through strategic initiatives and capital allocation priorities.

