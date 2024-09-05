Amex Exploration Unveils Gold Discovery at Perron Project

Amex Exploration (TSE:AMX) has released an update.

Amex Exploration Inc. has announced a promising Mineral Resource Estimate for its Perron Project in Quebec, revealing significant gold deposits, particularly in the High-Grade Zone. The project, which remains open for expansion, has demonstrated excellent potential for future resource growth, with high gold recovery rates in preliminary tests. A forthcoming PEA is expected to further outline the project’s economic benefits, including unaccounted additional mineral deposits.

