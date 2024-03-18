Amex Exploration Touts High Gold Recovery Rates

Amex Exploration (TSE:AMX) has released an update.

Amex Exploration has announced outstanding metallurgical results, achieving over 95% gold recovery from major zones at its Perron project. The impressive >98% recovery rates for high-grade samples highlight the project’s potential for efficient gold extraction. The company anticipates these findings to significantly contribute to the forthcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment study.

