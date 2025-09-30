Amex Exploration Launches Feasibility Study for Perron Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amex Exploration ( (TSE:AMX) ) has shared an update.

Amex Exploration has initiated a Feasibility Study for Phase 1 of its Perron gold project in Quebec, aiming to complete it by Q1 2026. This study follows a positive Preliminary Economic Study and plans a four- to five-year, 1,000 tonnes per day mining operation leveraging existing infrastructure. The project anticipates low initial capital costs and significant gold production, positioning Amex as a near-term producer. The strategy includes a staged production approach to mitigate risks, simplify permitting, and accelerate revenue generation, with Phase 2 financing derived from Phase 1 cash flow.

Amex Exploration’s overall score reflects its speculative nature as a gold exploration company reliant on equity financing. While the company benefits from a strong balance sheet with no debt, significant challenges remain in revenue generation and cash flow. The technical indicators show moderate momentum, and recent strategic expansions could enhance its operational footprint. However, the high P/E ratio and absence of earnings limit valuation attractiveness.

More about Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc. is a company focused on high-grade gold discoveries and copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project in Quebec, Canada. The project spans 117 contiguous claims and is known for both bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization styles. The consolidated land package, including the adjacent Perron West Project, covers 197.52 km² and is situated in a region with favorable geology for gold and VMS mineralization. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, being accessible by road and in proximity to several milling operations.

