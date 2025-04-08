Amex Exploration Expands Mineral Footprint at Perron Project

Amex Exploration ( (TSE:AMX) ) has shared an update.

Amex Exploration Inc. has announced significant results from its ongoing drilling program at the Perron Project in Quebec, expanding the mineralized footprint of the Central Polymetallic Zone (CPZ) by approximately 130 meters to the west near the surface. The recent drill results indicate high-grade polymetallic mineralization, including gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead, suggesting potential for further growth and extension of the CPZ at depth. This expansion enhances Amex’s position in the mining sector, potentially increasing its resource base and attracting stakeholder interest.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AMX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AMX is a Neutral.

Amex Exploration’s overall score reflects strong financial stability due to a robust equity base and no debt, but significant challenges in revenue generation and cash flow. The technical indicators show lack of momentum, and the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation concerns. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights into future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:AMX stock, click here.

More about Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the discovery and extraction of gold and other polymetallic minerals, with a significant focus on projects in Quebec, Canada.

YTD Price Performance: -25.45%

Average Trading Volume: 132,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$105.2M

Find detailed analytics on AMX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue