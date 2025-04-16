Amex Exploration Advances Perron Project with Environmental Study Contract

Amex Exploration ( (TSE:AMX) ) just unveiled an update.

Amex Exploration Inc. has awarded Norda Stelo the contract to conduct environmental baseline studies for its Perron project, marking a significant step towards production. The study will assess the environmental conditions of the area to aid in planning and development while minimizing impacts, supporting the submission of an environmental and social impact study. This move aligns with Amex’s dual focus on development and exploration, aiming to enhance its industry positioning and provide value to shareholders.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AMX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AMX is a Neutral.

Amex Exploration’s overall score reflects strong financial stability due to a robust equity base and no debt, but significant challenges in revenue generation and cash flow. The technical indicators show lack of momentum, and the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation concerns. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights into future performance.

More about Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc. is a mining company focused on high-grade gold discoveries and copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project in Quebec. The project spans 197.52 km² and benefits from excellent infrastructure, including proximity to major gold producers’ milling operations.

YTD Price Performance: -20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 146,795

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$107.6M

