Amesite Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Letter for Non-Compliance

On October 28, 2025, Amesite Inc. received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq, indicating non-compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) due to insufficient stockholders’ equity and failure to meet alternative listing standards. Amesite plans to submit a compliance plan within 45 days, which, if accepted, could extend the compliance period by 180 days. The company’s shares will continue trading under the symbol ‘AMST’ while efforts to regain compliance are underway.

Amesite Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing advanced artificial intelligence-driven online learning platforms. The company targets educational institutions and businesses seeking innovative solutions for digital learning and training.

Average Trading Volume: 699,058

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.46M

