Amesite Announces 69% Revenue Increase and New AI Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amesite ( (AMST) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 30, 2025, Amesite Inc. announced a 69% quarter-over-quarter revenue increase for Q2 2026, alongside plans to launch the first AI-powered electronic medical record platform for post-acute care. The company highlighted its expansion into post-acute health businesses, positive customer reviews, and efficient technology innovation as key drivers of growth. Amesite’s focus on AI-powered process optimization has led to increased business efficiency and customer engagement, positioning the company for continued growth in the healthcare industry.

More about Amesite

Amesite Inc. is an AI-driven company focused on transforming the $330 billion home and healthcare segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagic™, enhances healthcare documentation efficiency, reducing time from 20 minutes to 20 seconds. The platform, compliant with HIPAA regulations, is used by over 100 professions across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations in over 50 languages.

Average Trading Volume: 698,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.23M

See more data about AMST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue