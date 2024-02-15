Ames National Issues Annual Summary and Declares Dividend

Ames National (ATLO) has released an update.

The Company has released its 2023 Summary Annual Report for investors’ insight without it being officially filed under securities law, and it’s not for legal referencing in future filings unless explicitly stated. Additionally, on February 14, 2024, the Company declared a cash dividend and announced its board nominees for the year, with details available in the press release attached to their recent filing.

For further insights into ATLO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.