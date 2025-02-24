AmeriTrust Enhances Fintech Platform with AI and Launches New Website

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

The latest announcement is out from Powerband Solutions ( (TSE:AMT) ).

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. has appointed Mozhgan Parsa as a Data Scientist to enhance its proprietary lease and loan finance technology with AI functionality. This initiative aims to optimize credit risk assessments, fraud detection, and customer analytics, further enhancing the company’s pioneering leasing technology platform. Additionally, AmeriTrust is focusing on securing funding facilities for vehicle leases and has launched a re-branded website to showcase its solutions.

More about Powerband Solutions

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry with its integrated, cloud-based transaction platform. The company specializes in automotive finance, particularly in used vehicle lease originations, and operates across the United States.

YTD Price Performance: 16.92%

Average Trading Volume: 44,426

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $25.87M

For a thorough assessment of AMT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.