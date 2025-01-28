Ameriprise Increases Stake in Moonpig Group Plc

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Moonpig Group Plc ( (GB:MOON) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., a shareholder in Moonpig Group Plc, has increased its voting rights to 5.012%, crossing a previously held threshold of 4.985%. This change indicates a strategic adjustment in Ameriprise’s investment stance, potentially impacting Moonpig’s shareholder dynamics and signaling confidence in the company’s market position.

More about Moonpig Group Plc

Moonpig Group Plc is a UK-based company specializing in online personalized greeting cards and gifts. It operates within the e-commerce sector, primarily catering to consumers seeking customizable and convenient options for personal celebrations and gifting.

YTD Price Performance: 1.18%

Average Trading Volume: 1,246,769

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £732.9M

