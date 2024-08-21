Ameriprise Financial Ups Stake in Pearson PLC

Pearson (GB:PSON) has released an update.

Pearson PLC has notified stakeholders of a significant change in share ownership, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. increasing its voting rights from 4.979% to 5.075%, crossing the notification threshold on August 16, 2024. The total number of voting rights now held by Ameriprise Financial in Pearson stands at 33,879,475. This notification underscores the dynamic nature of stock ownership and may indicate Ameriprise Financial’s growing interest in the educational publishing company.

