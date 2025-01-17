Ameriprise Financial Increases Stake in TP ICAP Group

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from TP ICap ( (GB:TCAP) ).

TP ICAP Group plc, a leading financial services firm, has announced a change in the distribution of its voting rights due to an event affecting its shareholder structure. Ameriprise Financial, Inc., based in Minneapolis, United States, has crossed a threshold by holding 5.001% of voting rights in TP ICAP Group as of January 15, 2025, a slight increase from the previous 4.986%. This development underscores Ameriprise’s significant influence in the company, potentially impacting its strategic decisions and market dynamics.

More about TP ICap

YTD Price Performance: 6.20%

Average Trading Volume: 2,158,070

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.04B

