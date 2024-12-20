Ameriprise Financial Adjusts Stake in TP ICAP Group plc

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

TP ICap ( (GB:TCAP) ) just unveiled an update.

TP ICAP Group plc, a major non-UK company, has announced a change in the voting rights held by Ameriprise Financial, Inc., a company based in the United States. Ameriprise Financial has adjusted its voting rights stake in TP ICAP Group plc from 5.085% to 4.986%, as of December 17, 2024, according to the notification issued on December 19, 2024. This change in stake may influence the strategic decisions and influence of Ameriprise Financial within TP ICAP Group plc.

More about TP ICap

YTD Price Performance: 43.69%

Average Trading Volume: 1,960,954

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.97B

