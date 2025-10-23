Amerigo Resources Secures Three-Year Labor Agreement with MVC Union

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amerigo Resources ( (TSE:ARG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. has announced a new three-year collective labor agreement with the operators’ union at its Minera Valle Central (MVC) operation in Chile. This agreement, effective from October 29, 2025, to October 29, 2028, underscores the company’s commitment to its employees and operational stability, ensuring fair treatment and long-term security for its workforce. The agreement highlights Amerigo’s dedication to maintaining strong, collaborative relationships with its employees, reinforcing its position as an employer of choice in Chile.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ARG) stock is a Buy with a C$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amerigo Resources stock, see the TSE:ARG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ARG is a Outperform.

Amerigo Resources is well-positioned financially with strong cash flow and stable balance sheet metrics. The technical analysis indicates strong upward momentum, and the earnings call reflects solid operational performance. The valuation is reasonable with an attractive dividend yield, making it a compelling investment in the copper industry.

More about Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer. The company produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at its Minera Valle Central (MVC) operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world’s largest underground copper mine.

Average Trading Volume: 339,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$429.6M

