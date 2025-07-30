Amerigo Resources Reports Strong Q2-2025 Results and Declares Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amerigo Resources ( (TSE:ARG) ) has issued an update.

Amerigo Resources reported strong financial results for Q2-2025, with a net income of $7.5 million and an EBITDA of $17.8 million. The company declared its sixteenth consecutive quarterly dividend and returned $7.6 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Amerigo’s operations at Minera Valle Central met production and safety targets, and the company is on track to be debt-free by year-end. The rising copper prices and Amerigo’s strategic capital return initiatives position the company favorably in the market, providing a stable investment opportunity for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ARG) stock is a Buy with a C$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amerigo Resources stock, see the TSE:ARG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ARG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ARG is a Outperform.

Amerigo Resources is well-positioned financially with strong cash flow and stable balance sheet metrics. Technical indicators show positive momentum, although caution is due to overbought signals. Valuation is attractive with a solid dividend yield. Strong earnings call guidance and positive corporate events further bolster the outlook, despite potential risks from modest net margins and asset declines.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ARG stock, click here.

More about Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a company operating in the copper industry, primarily focused on producing copper without traditional mining and exploration risks. The company operates Minera Valle Central (MVC) and is known for its unique business model that provides exposure to rising copper prices. Amerigo is committed to returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Average Trading Volume: 213,886

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$369.8M

Find detailed analytics on ARG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue