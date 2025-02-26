Amerigo Resources Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results and Sets Ambitious 2025 Goals

An update from Amerigo Resources ( (TSE:ARG) ) is now available.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. reported a net income of $19.2 million for 2024, with an EBITDA of $68.8 million and free cash flow to equity of $27.8 million. The company returned $21.2 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks as part of its Capital Return Strategy. The company exceeded its production and cash cost guidance, benefiting from strong copper prices. Looking forward, Amerigo aims to eliminate its remaining debt by the end of 2025, positioning itself to capitalize on anticipated higher copper prices and continue rewarding shareholders.

More about Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a company involved in the copper industry, focusing on the production and sale of copper and related products. The company is known for its Capital Return Strategy, which includes quarterly dividends, performance dividends, and share buybacks.

YTD Price Performance: 10.71%

Average Trading Volume: 61,311

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $204.4M

See more data about ARG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.