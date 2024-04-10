Amerigo Resources Excels in Q1, Rewards Shareholders

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) has released an update.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. has announced a robust start to 2024 with first-quarter copper production exceeding expectations by 2% and molybdenum output also surpassing targets. The company achieved a lower-than-expected normalized cash cost for copper production, and has declared a $3.7 million dividend for Q1-2024, signaling a strong financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders amidst favorable market conditions.

