Americold Realty Clarifies Disclosure Filing Procedures

Americold Realty (COLD) has provided an update.

The latest report clarifies that certain disclosed information will not be considered officially “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and won’t be liable under that section, nor will it be incorporated by reference in future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act. This distinction is crucial for stakeholders keeping track of the company’s formal regulatory disclosures.

