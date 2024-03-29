Americas Gold and Silver Faces Going Concern Doubts

Americas Gold And Silver Corporation (TSE:USA) has released an update.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has released its consolidated financial statements for 2023 and 2022, audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, affirming the company’s adherence to International Financial Reporting Standards. Despite operational net losses and material uncertainties that raise doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern, no adjustments have been made to the financial statements regarding this uncertainty.

