American West Metals Confirms DSO Potential

American West Metals Limited has retracted certain production and CAPEX references from their previous announcement about their Storm Copper Project, following concerns from the ASX. The company confirmed the potential for Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) at the project, with promising ore sorting results indicating a low environmental impact and high-grade copper yields. Ongoing drilling and studies aim to further expand and upgrade the project’s mineral resources.

