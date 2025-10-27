American West Metals Advances Critical Metals Exploration at West Desert Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

American West Metals Ltd. ( (AU:AW1) ) has provided an update.

American West Metals Limited has initiated a field program at its West Desert Project in Utah, focusing on the resampling of historical drill samples for indium and gallium. This effort is part of a broader strategy to unlock the critical minerals potential of the project. The West Desert Project already hosts the largest indium resource in the US, with significant potential for expansion. The project also contains extensive gallium mineralization, which remains largely unexplored. The company’s activities are supported by favorable US and Australian policies on critical metals, and all necessary permits for exploration drilling are in place.

More about American West Metals Ltd.

American West Metals Limited is a company involved in the exploration and development of critical metals, focusing on resources such as indium, gallium, zinc, copper, silver, and gold. The company operates primarily in the United States, with its key project being the West Desert Project in Utah. American West is positioned to contribute to the security and reliability of critical metals supply chains, aligning with supportive US and Australian policies.

Average Trading Volume: 5,882,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$65.88M

