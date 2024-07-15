American West Director Buys Up Shares

American West Metals Ltd. (AU:AW1) has released an update.

Daniel Lougher, a director at American West Metals Limited, has increased his direct stake in the company by acquiring 149,999 additional Fully Paid Ordinary Shares at $0.123 per share, bringing his total holdings to 1,237,237 shares, along with various options and performance rights. This on-market transaction reflects a notable change in a director’s interest and may signal confidence in the company’s prospects to investors.

