American Water Works Secures Revenue Increase Approval

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved Indiana American Water’s request for a $66.3 million annual revenue increase, driven by substantial infrastructure investments, increased pension and benefits costs, and rising production expenses. The approved increase, with a 9.65% return on equity, will be implemented in three steps starting February 2024. This decision is significant for investors and stakeholders, reflecting the ongoing capital improvements and operational challenges within the water utility sector.

