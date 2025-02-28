American Water Approves Severance for Executive VP

American Water ( (AWK) ) just unveiled an update.

On February 28, 2025, American Water Works Company, Inc. approved a Severance Agreement for Melanie M. Kennedy, its Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. The agreement includes a severance package with cash payments, prorated performance awards, and healthcare coverage, in exchange for her agreement to certain covenants, impacting the company’s executive management structure.

American Water Works Company, Inc. operates in the water utility industry, providing water and wastewater services to millions of people across the United States. The company focuses on delivering reliable and high-quality water services, positioning itself as a leader in the water utility sector.

