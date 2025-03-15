American Vanguard Reports 2024 Earnings and 2025 Outlook

American Vanguard Corporation ( (AVD) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Vanguard Corporation presented to its investors.

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamental management, and commercial pest control.

In its latest earnings report, American Vanguard Corporation announced that it achieved its full-year adjusted EBITDA target, reduced inventory by $47 million, and decreased debt by $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also set revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets for 2025.

The company reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, with net sales of approximately $169 million for the fourth quarter and $550 million for the full year. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $18 million for the fourth quarter and $42 million for the full year. The company also incurred approximately $118 million in non-recurring charges as part of its repositioning efforts.

Looking ahead, American Vanguard Corporation is targeting a revenue range of $565-$585 million and an adjusted EBITDA range of $45-$52 million for 2025. The company plans to continue focusing on debt reduction and improving free cash flow, with expectations of gradual improvement in profitability and margins in the coming years.

