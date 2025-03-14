American Vanguard Delays Yearly Report Filing

American Vanguard ( (AVD) ) has released a notification of late filing.

American Vanguard Corporation has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to the need for additional time to complete necessary documentation, disclosures, and analyses. The company anticipates filing the report within the 15-day extension period allowed by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Importantly, American Vanguard does not expect any significant changes in its financial results from the previous fiscal year. The company remains committed to compliance, as indicated by the signature of Timothy J. Donnelly, CIO, General Counsel & Secretary.

More about American Vanguard

YTD Price Performance: 3.98%

Average Trading Volume: 282,133

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $135M

