American Uranium Advances Drilling at Lo Herma Project

An update from GTI Resources Ltd ( (AU:AMU) ) is now available.

American Uranium Limited has commenced Phase 1 of its resource development drilling campaign at the Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project, following approvals from the Bureau of Land Management and the State of Wyoming’s Land Quality Division. The drilling program aims to expand the current 8.57 million pound uranium resource base, with an interim mineral resource estimate update expected in early 2026. The successful execution of this program is anticipated to provide critical data for updating resource models and advancing the project towards production, potentially enhancing the company’s market position and demonstrating the project’s economic potential.

More about GTI Resources Ltd

American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU) is involved in the uranium mining industry, focusing on advancing near-term in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium projects in the United States. The company is strategically positioned to benefit from the revival of nuclear energy and uranium mining in America, with its flagship project being the Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project.

Average Trading Volume: 488,809

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.28M



