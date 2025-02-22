American Tungsten Expands LIFE Offering Amid Market Demand

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest update is out from Demesne Resources Ltd. ( (TSE:TUNG) ).

American Tungsten Corp. is a company involved in offering financial services and products, focusing on the Canadian market. They have announced an increase in their non-brokered private placement offering due to strong market demand, raising the potential proceeds from $2,000,000 to $2,500,000. This expansion is part of their LIFE Offering, consisting of up to 1,562,500 common shares priced at $1.60 each. The proceeds are intended for property payments, exploration, marketing, and general working capital. The offering is contingent upon regulatory approvals and is available to Canadian residents under a prospectus exemption.

More about Demesne Resources Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 198.15%

Average Trading Volume: 136,224

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

