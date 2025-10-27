American Tungsten Corp. Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Demesne Resources Ltd. ( (TSE:TUNG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

American Tungsten Corp. has appointed Duncan T. Blount to its Board of Directors, following the resignation of Ajay Toor. Blount brings extensive experience in natural resources and investment management, which is expected to enhance the company’s strategic growth initiatives and strengthen its position in the tungsten sector. His leadership is anticipated to aid in the company’s transition from direct shipping ore operations to onsite milling, contributing to long-term value creation.

More about Demesne Resources Ltd.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The company is advancing the Ima Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The project is a historic underground tungsten past-producing property with significant infrastructure, and the company has expanded its land position with additional federal claims.

Average Trading Volume: 442,059

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$113.6M

For an in-depth examination of TUNG stock, go to TipRanks' Overview page.

