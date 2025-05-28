American Tungsten Corp. Advances Exploration at Idaho’s Ima Mine

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Demesne Resources Ltd. ( (TSE:TUNG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

American Tungsten Corp. has initiated site preparation and exploration activities at its Idaho-based Ima Mine, aiming to rehabilitate and develop the site for future tungsten production. This move is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the tungsten mining sector, as it plans to resume production by leveraging historical data and modern exploration techniques.

More about Demesne Resources Ltd.

American Tungsten Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of tungsten resources. The company is primarily engaged in the rehabilitation and exploration of the Ima Mine in Idaho, which has a history of tungsten production.

Average Trading Volume: 202,979

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

