American Tungsten Advances Ima Mine with Onsite Milling Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Demesne Resources Ltd. ( (TSE:TUNG) ) has shared an announcement.

American Tungsten Corp. has completed rehabilitation work on the D level adit at its flagship Ima Mine and is preparing for underground diamond drilling. The company is transitioning from a Direct Shipping Ore model to full-scale onsite milling, with technical evaluations underway to support this shift. This development aims to unlock long-term geological and economic value from its high-grade tungsten asset, with a structured process design initiative in collaboration with WSP. The company is also validating historical data to support its upcoming drilling program, which is set to commence in November 2025.

More about Demesne Resources Ltd.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The company is advancing the Ima Mine Project in Idaho towards commercial production.

Average Trading Volume: 436,039

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$97.16M

Learn more about TUNG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue