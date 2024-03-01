American Tower Sets Executive Compensation Aligned with Performance Goals

The latest announcement is out from American Tower (AMT).

American Tower Corporation’s Compensation Committee has finalized the 2024 compensation for its top executives, including the CEO and CFO. The base salaries range from $600,000 to $1,100,000, with potential cash bonuses reaching up to 200% of the base salary. The bonuses are contingent on meeting company and individual performance goals, with the possibility of doubling if those targets are significantly surpassed. This reflects the company’s commitment to aligning executive rewards with performance and strategic objectives.

