American Rebel Holdings Secures $450,000 in Promissory Notes

The latest announcement is out from American Rebel Holdings ( (AREB) ).
On May 27, 2025, American Rebel Holdings entered into promissory notes with five accredited investors totaling $450,000, with net proceeds of $315,000 after discounts and interest. The funds are intended for general working capital and potentially addressing a lawsuit with Bank of America. The notes include provisions for conversion into Series D Convertible Preferred Stock and prepayment options. On May 20, 2025, the company held its annual stockholders meeting, approving several proposals including director elections, auditor affirmation, a stock incentive plan, private placements, and a reverse stock split.
Spark’s Take on AREB Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AREB is a Underperform.
AREB’s overall stock score reflects its significant financial struggles, with persistent losses, negative equity, and poor cash flow. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, reinforcing the negative outlook. While the expansion into the beverage market is a positive step, the company’s financial distress and default risks overshadow this development, resulting in a low overall score.
More about American Rebel Holdings
Average Trading Volume: 8,406,729
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: $10.46M
