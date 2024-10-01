American Rare Earths Reveals Promising Drill Results

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths has announced positive assay results from its 2024 drilling campaign at the Cowboy State Mine, indicating high-grade rare earth ore particularly in the western section near Red Mountain. The successful drilling results have led to the planning of additional holes to further target these higher-grade zones. The company’s CEO highlighted the project’s potential as one of the largest rare earth developments in North America, aiming to meet the US’s increasing demand for critical minerals.

For further insights into AU:ARR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.