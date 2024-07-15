American Rare Earths Kickstarts Major Drilling Program

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.

American Rare Earths has launched a significant drilling campaign at Cowboy State Mine, aiming to enhance resource estimates and advance the project toward prefeasibility. The 23-hole program, consisting of both core and reverse circulation drilling totaling 2,670 meters, is set to provide vital data for environmental studies, pit design, and metallurgical testing. The company emphasizes its partnership with FTE Drilling and expresses confidence in meeting the project’s objectives efficiently.

