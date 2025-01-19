American Rare Earths Amends Promissory Note Terms with Cobalt Blue Holdings

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

American Rare Earths ( (AU:ARR) ) has issued an update.

American Rare Earths Limited announced an amendment to the terms of a $3 million promissory note with Cobalt Blue Holdings, which has repaid $2 million along with accrued interest. The remaining $1 million is due in October 2025. As part of the agreement, American Rare Earths received shares in Cobalt Blue Holdings, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and potential for stakeholder value enhancement.

More about American Rare Earths

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR) is a company focused on developing rare earth projects in North America, including the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming and the La Paz deposit in Arizona. The company aims to create sustainable and environmentally friendly extraction and processing methods to support the clean energy transition and US national security, while also exploring additional opportunities and collaborating on research and development initiatives.

YTD Price Performance: -1.67%

Average Trading Volume: 467,531

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $83.08M

