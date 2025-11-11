American Public Education, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

American Public Education, Inc. ( (APEI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Public Education, Inc. presented to its investors.

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) is a provider of online and campus-based postsecondary education, primarily serving military, veterans, and public service communities through its subsidiary institutions, including American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, APEI reported a notable increase in revenue and net income compared to the previous year. The company generated $163.2 million in revenue, up from $153.1 million in the same period last year, and achieved a net income of $5.6 million, a significant rise from $2.3 million in the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a 6.6% increase in revenue, driven by higher enrollment and tuition fees across its segments. The company’s income from operations before interest and taxes more than doubled to $9.7 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency and cost management. Additionally, APEI successfully completed the sale of its Graduate School USA subsidiary, contributing to its financial performance.

Despite the positive results, APEI faced challenges such as a loss on the sale of a subsidiary and increased selling and promotional expenses. However, the company’s strategic focus on expanding its nursing and health sciences programs continues to yield positive outcomes.

Looking ahead, APEI remains focused on enhancing its educational offerings and expanding its market presence. The management is optimistic about the future, aiming to leverage its strong financial position to drive growth and deliver value to its stakeholders.

