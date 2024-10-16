American Lithium’s Financials Show Decline Amid Market Challenges

American Lithium (TSE:LI) has released an update.

American Lithium Corp. has reported a decline in its financial position for the six months ending August 31, 2024, with total assets reducing from $173.6 million to $163.1 million, and a widening deficit. The company’s unaudited financial statements reveal a significant drop in cash reserves and short-term investments, emphasizing the challenges it faces in the current market. Despite these hurdles, American Lithium remains focused on its exploration and evaluation efforts.

