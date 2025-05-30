American Integrity Secures Expanded Reinsurance Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. ( (AII) ) has issued an announcement.

On May 29, 2025, American Integrity Insurance Group announced the full placement of its 2025-2026 catastrophe excess-of-loss reinsurance program for its subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida. The program, effective June 1, 2025, provides $1.93 billion in third-party coverage for a single catastrophic event and $2.59 billion for all occurrences, marking a 45% increase over the previous year. This expansion reflects the company’s growth in written premium and exposure, supported by new catastrophe bonds and participation from highly rated reinsurers. The program’s structure aims to enhance the company’s capacity to manage risks associated with catastrophic events, thereby strengthening its market position and operational resilience.

More about American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc.

American Integrity Insurance Group is a leading provider of residential property insurance in Florida, serving over 383,000 policyholders. Based in Tampa, Florida, the company is recognized for its commitment to integrity, resilience, and excellence in the insurance industry.

