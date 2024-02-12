American Healthcare REIT: Offering, Governance, and Stakeholder Engagement

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) has released an update.

On February 9, 2024, a public offering of 64.4 million shares of common stock was successfully closed, including an over-allotment option fully exercised by underwriters. The offering coincided with restricted stock awards granted to certain directors and executives, which will vest over four years. Additionally, corporate governance measures have been implemented to prevent unsolicited takeovers by requiring stockholder approval for board classification changes. Following these developments, a stockholder letter and FAQ were issued, and a webcast presentation was scheduled to engage with stockholders and discuss the company’s recent listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

