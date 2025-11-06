American Financial Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

American Financial ( (AFG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Financial presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company based in Cincinnati, Ohio, primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance through its Great American Insurance Group, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses.

In its latest earnings report, American Financial Group, Inc. announced a strong performance for the third quarter of 2025, with net earnings of $215 million, translating to $2.58 per share. The company also declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share, highlighting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The company’s core net operating earnings saw a notable increase of 16% year-over-year, reaching $2.69 per share. The Specialty Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance operations reported a 19% growth in underwriting profit, driven by improved results in the Property and Transportation and Specialty Financial Groups, despite a slight decline in gross and net written premiums.

American Financial Group’s management expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, citing effective capital management and a disciplined operating philosophy as key factors. The company remains optimistic about future growth opportunities, particularly through strategic investments and acquisitions in its core businesses.

Looking ahead, American Financial Group aims to leverage its entrepreneurial culture and disciplined approach to continue creating value for shareholders, with a focus on profitable organic growth and expansion in specialty niche markets.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue