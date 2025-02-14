American Electric Power Reports Strong 2024 Earnings

American Electric Power Company, Inc. ( (AEP) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Electric Power Company, Inc. presented to its investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is a major electric utility provider in the United States, engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to over 5.6 million customers across 11 states. Known for operating the nation’s largest electricity transmission system, AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

In its 2024 earnings report, AEP announced impressive financial results with a 7% increase in operating earnings per share compared to the previous year. The company reported year-end 2024 GAAP earnings of $5.60 per share and operating earnings of $5.62 per share. The report also highlighted a significant commercial load growth of 10.6% due to economic development in its service areas.

Key financial metrics from the report include a year-over-year revenue increase from $18.98 billion to $19.72 billion, and a notable rise in fourth-quarter earnings from $336 million in 2023 to $664 million in 2024. This growth is attributed to AEP’s strategic investments and strong operational performance, including a $54 billion capital investment plan aimed at enhancing infrastructure to meet increasing customer demands.

Looking forward, AEP reaffirms its 2025 operating earnings guidance range of $5.75 to $5.95 per share, with a long-term EPS growth target of 6% to 8%. The company is well-positioned to execute its ambitious capital plan and continues to explore additional investment opportunities to support its growth trajectory and infrastructure needs.